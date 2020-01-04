|
|
Rhonda Kay David
Oct. 29, 1970 - Jan. 1, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Rhonda Kay David, 49, of Osceola passed away on January 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Rhonda was born on October 29, 1970 in South Bend to Willard Ray and Frances Darnell.
Rhonda enjoyed riding her motorcycle, cooking, and doing crafts. Her greatest love was her family.
Rhonda is survived by her son, Justin (Chloee Little) David of New Paris, IN, her mother, Frances Graybill of Rose Bud, Arkansas, her brother, Anthony (Amy) Darnell of Mishawaka, her fiancee, Rick Taber of Osceola, and her grandson, Grayson. She was preceded in death by her father.
Friends may visit with family from 4pm - 6pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home, 1109 Lincolnway West, Osceola, IN 46561 where Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday the 6th. Pastor Nathan Craig will officiate. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. Memorial donations in memory of Rhonda may be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be made to the David family at www.cruzfamilyfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020