Ricardo J. Slaye
June 28, 1957 - March 24, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Ricardo Joseph Slaye, age 62, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in his residence. He was born June 28, 1957 in Dowagiac, Michigan to William and Sara Slaye.
Ric was a one-of-a-kind, unique individual who will be missed by the many people whose lives he positively impacted. He was an icon at the Shipshewana Auctions for over forty years, highly regarded and well-respected.
Ricardo will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Toma J. Hibler of Kalamazoo; and extremely close friends, Gary Long and Stephen Eberlein, both of South Bend, Indiana.
Family and friends will gather on a date and at a time to be announced in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. Ricardo's remains will be laid to rest beside his mother in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, Michigan.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Ricardo be made to Helping Hands of Cass County, 130 South Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020