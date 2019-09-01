Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
World Harvest Church Elkhart
1991 - 2019
Ricardo Phillips II Obituary
Ricardo Phillips, II

Dec. 19, 1991 - Aug. 25, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ricardo Phillips, II, 27, of Lexington, KY, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Tampa, FL.

Ricardo, affectionately known as Lil Ricky was born December 19, 1991 in South Bend, IN, to Ricardo and Kito (Sanders) Phillips.

Ricardo graduated in 2010 from Paul Dunbar High School in Lexington, KY. He owned Pretty Lawn Care Landscaping for 17 years. He worked for Home Depot as a Customer Service Rep, where he received the Honor Award, Executive Award, and Bronze Award from Home Depot. He also worked for UPS in Dallas, Texas. His hobbies included nature walks, caring for the elderly, and writing poetry. He was very family-oriented and loved spending time with his family. Ricardo is survived by his daughter, Aala Rai Mabson; his parents, Ricardo and Kito Phillips; sisters, Ashley, Rierra, and Arionna Phillips all of Lexington, KY, Cherie, Chereka, Danita, and Tenia Phillips all of Indianapolis, IN, Rikkita and Talor Phillips both of Dallas, TX, Brittany (Darius) Miller of Elkhart, IN, and Kishara Thomas of Columbus, OH; brothers, Ricky Phillips of South Bend, IN, Tory Phillips of Tampa, FL, and Romell Phillips of Fort Lauderdale, FL; maternal grandmother, Mary Austin of Elkhart, IN, along with a host of other family and friends.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at World Harvest Church, 1610 S. Nappanee Street, Elkhart, IN 46516.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

To view full obituary or to send condolences visit our web page: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
