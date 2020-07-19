Richard A. “Dick” Brewer
April 29, 1927 - May 13, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Richard A. “Dick” Brewer, 93, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1927 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Gerald and Maguerite (Osborn) Brewer. On December 3, 1949 in Valparaiso, Indiana he married Virginia M. “Ginny” Nickerson, who preceded him in death on September 1, 2011. Richard is survived by two daughters, Mallory (Donald) Bryant of New Carlisle, Indiana and Sheila (Keith) Plummer of New Carlisle, Indiana, one son, Brant Brewer of New Carlisle, Indiana, seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by one brother, Bud Brewer and one sister, Margaret Brewer.
Dick graduated from New Carlisle High School. After proudly serving in the United States Army, he and Ginny were married and began life together, showing horses, raising their family, and realizing their dream of owning registered Suffolk sheep. He worked on the Haven Hubbard Home farm that his father managed, taking over when his father retired and eventually purchased it in 1975, naming it Mall-O-Manor Farms. In his later years, he enjoyed attending livestock auctions and having his morning coffee at Jennie Rae's, usually giving the waitresses there a hard time. He was known for his jokes, sense of humor, and smile.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 am EST at the New Prairie Christian Fellowship (Hamilton Church) with the Reverend Dr. Joyce Kuhn officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 prior to the service. Burial will follow in Hamilton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hamilton Church, 32519 Chicago Trail, New Carlisle, Indiana 46552 in Richard's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.kaniewskis.com
.