Richard A. Czarnecki

Richard A. Czarnecki Obituary
Richard A. Czarnecki

Aug. 15, 1947 - Nov. 22, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard Czarnecki, 72, passed away on Friday in his home. Richard was born August 15, 1947 in South Bend to the late Anthony and Loretta (Szymczak) Czarnecki. Richard is survived by his children, David (Heather) Sampson, Sherry (Chris) Reinking, Tanya Czarnecki, and Cory Czarnecki; grandchildren, Nathanial Sampson, Mikayla Sampson, and Luke Reinking; brother, Phil (Sharon) Czarnecki; and sister, Mary Ann (Joe) Somers.

Richard was a Washington High School graduate. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War in the 173rd Airborne 8th Infantry Division. Richard received many awards during his time served including a Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, and Parachute Badge. He enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica. Richard loved fishing and mushroom picking with his sons, and his cat Polly, but most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Memorial Service beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019
