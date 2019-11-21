Home

SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard “Dick” A. Jankowski, 85, lifelong South Bend resident, passed away Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019 at Brookdale in South Bend. He was born November 28, 1933 in South Bend to the late Frank W. and Lucille (March) Jankowski.

Dick served his country honorably in the United States Army. He worked in construction management and retired from both Rieth Riley and Selge Construction Companies. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lakeville and enjoyed spending his free time golfing, cheering on the Irish. and visiting Florida.

On November 26, 1958 in South Bend, Dick married the former Miriam Myers, who survives. Along with his loving wife of 60 years, he is survived by a daughter-in-law, Tina Jankowski of Granger; grandchildren, Erin (Adam) Windler of Noblesville and Andrew “Drew” Jankowski (Lillian Mooney) of Chicago, IL; and one brother, Robert (Sue) Jankowski of Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffrey M. Jankowski on February 2, 2011 and Mark (Randy) Jankowski of January 17, 2018; as well as a sister, Mary; and a brother, John “Jack”.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice nurses Bonnie and Maralee, as well as the care teams at both Brookdale South Bend and Heritage Point Assisted Living and Memory Care, Mishawaka for taking such wonderful care of Dick.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am Friday, November 22, 2019 in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger. Graveside services and burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Friends may visit with the family for two hours prior to Mass on Friday in the church. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Dick may be donated to Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617.

Online condolences may be left for the Jankowski family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019
