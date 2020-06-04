Richard “Rick” Alan Barnett
Oct. 1, 1962 - May 31, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard “Rick” Alan Barnett, 57, passed away at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Rick was born on October 1, 1962 in South Bend to Charles C. and Patricia (Thornton) Barnett. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles.
Surviving are his mother, Patricia Barnett of Edwardsburg, MI; son, Cory A. Barnett of Mishawaka; daughter, Heather (Oscar Guzman) Barnett of Indianapolis; sister, Beckey Barnett of Mishawaka; the mother of his children, Lisa Murphy of Mishawaka; and his beloved goddaughter, Iyanna Gradeless.
Rick was born in South Bend and raised in Edwardsburg, MI where he attended high school and played football for the Edwardsburg Eddies. He developed his love for nature on the lake and at the campgrounds.
A self-proclaimed “outlaw”, as a member of the OC Redworms, Rick loved to travel with friends and ride through the country on his bike. His favorite football team was the Chicago Bears and he was an avid music lover, with favorites from Jackyl and AC/DC to Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Rick worked for Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, Local Union 75 in construction for 30 years and formed many friendships with his Union brothers.
Rick was a remarkable father, son, brother, friend, and coworker to anyone who knew him. He loved his children more than anything and enjoyed spending time with them. He was known for his quick wit, ability to make anyone smile, tough love, and compassionate heart. He will be greatly missed by all. Let the eagle guide you to the mountaintop, ride on Ricky Bob.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m., in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required. A live-streamed funeral service will also be available. To access the livestream service use the Zoom website or app with a Meeting ID of 5742551474.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the National Wildlife Fund and MDA.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.