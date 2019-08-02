Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
Richard Allen O'Dea


1936 - 2019
Richard Allen O'Dea Obituary
Richard Allen O'Dea

May 2, 1936 - July 27, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard Allen O'Dea, 83, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 in his home. He was born May 2, 1936 in Hammond, IN to the late Neal and Cornelia (Lucas) O'Dea.

Richard served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a member of American Legion Post #161 in Mishawaka. He worked as a residential carpenter in construction prior to retirement.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Dana Scott of Bonita Springs, FL; son, Jeff (Karen) O'Dea of Cape Coral, FL; three grandchildren, Matthew, Michelle, and Nathaniel O'Dea; and one great-granddaughter, Emily O'Dea. Additionally, he is survived by sisters, Patricia Clark, Beverly Szczudlak, Helen Weaver, and Mary Snyder. He was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Mike, Bob, and Tom O'Dea; and one sister, Noreen Dall.

Memorial Services for Richard will be held at 4:00pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Rev. Kevin M. Bauman will officiate. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to services on Sunday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Richard may be donated to VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, St. Joseph County VA Clinic, ATTN: Juanita Signs, 1540 Trinity Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences may be left for the O'Dea family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019
