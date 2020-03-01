|
Richard Baldwin
Sep. 15, 1936 - Feb. 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Richard “Dick” H. Baldwin, 83, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Wellbrooke of South Bend.
Dick was born September 15, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Myron and Frances (Hlad) Baldwin.
On October 12, 1957, he was united in marriage to Carol A. Koudelka. She preceded him in death in 2015.
Dick's surviving family includes a son, Michael Baldwin of Vancouver, WA; a daughter, Teri (David) DiTommaso of Osceola; three grandchildren, Matthew, Emma and Nico DiTommaso; and a sister, Marilyn Jacques of Naples, FL.
Dick served in the United States Air Force as an Intelligence Analyst in Germany. He had a 31 year career in the field of criminal fraud investigation which began as an investigator with the Insurance Crime Prevention Institute and later as their Midwest Regional Director. In 1991 he became the Assistant Vice-President of Operations and Training for the National Insurance Crime Bureau. He retired in 2003 and in 2009 he and his wife relocated to Mishawaka.
Dick was currently a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka. His past church memberships were St. Joseph in Mishawaka, St. Joseph in Dyer and St. Mary of the Falls Church in Cleveland.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 4, in St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, with Rev. Jacob Meyer officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 - 10:30 am Wednesday at church.
Memorials are suggested to Mishawaka Catholic School.
Dick's family would like to thank Wellbrooke of South Bend for the wonderful care he received.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020