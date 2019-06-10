Richard Bassler



April 3, 1952 - June 8, 2019



NILES, MI - Richard “Rick” Carl Joseph Bassler, age 67 years, of Niles, Michigan died peacefully at 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana following a brief illness. His family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by the staff at Memorial Hospital.



He was born on April 3, 1952 in Niles to Richard C. and Josephine Ann (Medo) Bassler, and was raised on the family farm southwest of Niles. He helped his dad on the farm his whole life, even missing school to make sure the crops were planted. Rick and his sisters showed horses, and the whole family traveled the country on weekends showing quarter horses. He passed his love for horses to his daughter and granddaughter.



He was graduated from Niles High School, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business and Finance from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant. He began a career in sales right out of college, most of which was in food service, and the last twenty-three years he was a salesman for Stanz Food Service, Inc., calling on local restaurants and establishments.



Rick was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church in Niles, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #1322 in Niles. He was a great sports fan, especially of the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, and the Spartans of Michigan State University. He also enjoyed his vocation, and was quick to help with the food service needs of his church and his family. Rick was a loyal friend, and remained close to many high school and college friends. He was an accomplished grillmaster, and frequently hosted gatherings for friends and family at the farm, providing entertainment to all from his position at the grill. He was “the life of the party”.



He is survived by his children, Brynne (& Laurent Barre) Bassler and Richard Bassler; a granddaughter, Harper Rae Barre, all of Niles; and Rick's sisters, Sharon (& Bill) Marks of Mishawaka, Indiana, Lynn (& Bill) Porter of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Joanne Acevedo of Niles; a brother-in-law, Raul Acevedo of Niles; and several nieces and nephews.



The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be read for Richard Bassler at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles by Deacon Roger Gregorski of Saint Mary Catholic Church. Committal Rites will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Niles.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions in memory of Rick Bassler may be made to Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish, 219 State Street, Niles, Michigan 49120, https://stmarysniles.org/. Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary