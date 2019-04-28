Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Richard Berndt

Richard Berndt Obituary
Richard Berndt

May 30, 1927 - April 25, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard E. Berndt, 91, passed away at Trailpoint Village, in South Bend, IN, on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Richard was born on May 30, 1927 in South Bend to the late Otto and Julia (Foldenauer) Berndt.

On May 7, 1949 in St. Bavo Catholic Church of Mishawaka, he married the love of his life, Angeline (Grilli) Berndt, who survives him.

Also surviving are his children, Lynne (Victor) Pantea and Terrence (Roberta) Berndt; five grandchildren, Layne (Josh) Dinnell, Jason (Lynndie) Pantea, Justin (Nicole) Berndt, Ryan Berndt, and Sean Berndt; and one great-grandchild, Cohen Pantea. Richard is preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret Couch, Fr. Abbot Alan Berndt, Paul Berndt, Wilmer Berndt, Jane Trinkley, Joan Berndt, and Julianne Berndt.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He went on to work for Studebaker and Wheelabrator and never stopped finding things to fix or work on around his house and the homes of his children. Richard was a member of St. Matthew Cathedral and belonged to the Men's Holy Name Society, the St. Matthew Golf League, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. A lifelong Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame football fan, he spent countless hours listening to and watching his beloved sports teams!

A Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami St., South Bend, IN 46613. Burial at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the , 50 E. 91 St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
