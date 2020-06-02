Richard C. Boehnlein
Richard C. Boehnlein

August 21, 1935 - May 31, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard “Dick” C. Boehnlein, 84, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Mishawaka.

Dick was born on August 21, 1935 in Mishawaka to Joseph and Alice (Buysse) Boehnlein. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert.

On June 27, 1959 he married the former Marilynn Hoeppner. She survives along with a daughter, Laura Banks of South Bend; sons, Bob (Denise) Boehnlein of Carmel, IN and Craig Boehnlein of South Bend; five grandchildren, Jessica and Jeremy Banks, Luke, Tara and Lexi Boehnlein; and a brother, William Boehnlein of Michigan.

Dick worked for Dodge Manufacturing for 13 years and then AM General for 16 years before he retired in 1998. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of St. Bavo Catholic Church and BK Club in Mishawaka. Dick enjoyed Belgian bowling and spending time at the club. He was a past president of the Belgian Bowlers Association and an officer in the BK Athletic Association. He also enjoyed Notre Dame football and retired from 39 years as an usher, enjoying each game along the way.

As per his wishes there will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bavo Catholic Church, 502 W. 7th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544.

Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
