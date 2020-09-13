Richard C. “Dick” Coglianese
Aug. 28, 1937 - Sept. 2, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN -
Richard “Dick” Coglianese, 83, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Dujarie House, Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN. He was born on August 28, 1937, in Chicago, IL, to Richard and Helen (McGinley) Coglianese.
Dick graduated from New Carlisle High School in 1955. On June 15, 1957, he married Mary Lou Seidel in Winamac, IN. He was hired at Western Electric in South Bend in 1958 as an installer and stayed with the company 38 years through its transition to AT&T Technologies. As he advanced his career in various management positions, Dick moved his family from Hudson Lake, IN to company plant locations in Indianapolis, Omaha, NE, and Dallas, TX before retiring in 1996. Dick and Lou moved back to South Bend in 2006, where they enjoyed reconnecting with their extended family and lifelong friends.
He was an active volunteer with the Telephone Pioneers of America, and for several years in the 1990s led the local organization's Sports Jamboree, a weekend of activities for physically and visually impaired children in Mesquite, TX. He had many hobbies and interests, including travel, golf, reading, and DIY projects. In retirement, he loved spending hours building model wooden ships in his workshop. Dick was an avid Notre Dame sports fan and represented proudly wherever he went.
Dick was a true “people person” and was loved and admired by all who knew him. He was highly regarded in his profession, and was adored by family and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife on March 24, 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Mick) McCaffrey of Tiburon, CA; his son, Rick (Mary) Coglianese of La Porte, TX; granddaughter, Felicia Coglianese of La Porte, TX; and cousins, John Colanese (Donna), Jim Colanese (Pat) and Jerry Colanese (Debbie) and their families.
The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the staff at Schubert Villa and Dujarie House, and to Amy Mitchell and her team in the Quinn Memory Care Unit at Holy Cross Village for their compassion, care, and kindness.
A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Dick's memory may be made to The Holy Cross Village Foundation or the Center for Hospice Care, South Bend. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.