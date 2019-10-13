|
Richard C. (Dick)
Freeman
April 5, 1931 - Oct. 4, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard C. (Dick) Freeman died Friday, October 4, 2019 at Hospice House in South Bend.
He was born April 5, 1931 in Mishawaka to the late Charles & Edna (DeMuer) Freeman and was a lifelong resident.
Dick and Janet (Rodgers) were married February 4, 1950.
Dick was employed at Uniroyal for thirty-three years.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Alan and wife Terry (Sullivan) of Indianapolis and David and wife Donna (Fahey) of South Bend; granddaughter, Meghan Koneman and husband Jake; grandson, Gavin Freeman; and great-grandson, John Koneman all of Indianapolis. Also surviving are Dick's siblings: brothers, Robert (Lois) and Kenneth (Louise) of Clarksville, TN; sister, Joyce Miller (Jerry Fulmer); sister-in-law, Elnora Freeman; brother-in-law, John Moore, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene; sister-in-law, Jean Anne Moore; and mother-in-law, Marion Dare.
Dick considered his extended family as a gift; however, sports were his passion. It all began at Mishawaka High School, and he moved on to coaching his sons in Little League Baseball. In the 1960s he became a licensed official in IHSAA, and a member of the St. Joe Valley Officials Association. The 40+ years of officiating in three sports brought great joy to his life.
It was an honor to be selected to officiate State Finals games in football, basketball, and baseball. In 2012 he was elected to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame as a Center Circle Official.
The family is grateful for the kindness and care Dick received over the past eight months by the Beacon Medical Group and at the Center for Hospice Care in South Bend.
Dick's final wishes are in place with the Anatomical Education Program of the Indiana University Medical School.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019