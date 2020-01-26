|
Richard C. Heyde
April 18, 1945 - Jan. 18, 2020
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - Richard C. Heyde passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Florida. Born in South Bend, Richard married Judith Ann Heyde. She would pass on July 6, 2014. Richard is survived by his sister, Sharon (Franklin) Fish; stepdaughter, Crysta M. (Bob) Spychalski, Jr.; two stepsons, Jeffery A. (Penny) Krieg and Gregory C. (Katie) Krieg; nephew, David Nagy; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Burial in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth. Send condolences to the family at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020