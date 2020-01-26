Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Heyde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Heyde


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Heyde Obituary
Richard C. Heyde

April 18, 1945 - Jan. 18, 2020

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - Richard C. Heyde passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Florida. Born in South Bend, Richard married Judith Ann Heyde. She would pass on July 6, 2014. Richard is survived by his sister, Sharon (Franklin) Fish; stepdaughter, Crysta M. (Bob) Spychalski, Jr.; two stepsons, Jeffery A. (Penny) Krieg and Gregory C. (Katie) Krieg; nephew, David Nagy; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Burial in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth. Send condolences to the family at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -