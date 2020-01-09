Home

Richard Jackson
Richard C. Jackson Sr.

Richard C. Jackson Sr. Obituary
Richard C. Jackson, Sr.

Dec. 12, 1943 - Jan. 3, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Richard C. Jackson, Sr., 76, passed away January 3, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born December 12, 1943 in Elkhart to James Whitelaw and Jewel Jackson.

On October 28, 1966 in Washington, DC he married Charmayne Huff; she survives along with his mother; 2 children, Angela Jackson and Richard Jackson, Jr.; 2 grandchildren, Alexxus Jackson and London Jackson; 5 siblings, Johnny, Eugene “Tootie”, Jessie, Nancy, and Marlette, 3 half-siblings, and numerous other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the 1 p.m. Memorial service Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Agape Missionary Baptist Church. Presiding will be Rev. Dr. Dannell Brown.

Richard worked for the U.S. Post Office for over 29 years until his retirement, then at Oaklawn for the last 11 years. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and always had to have Pepsi in the fridge. He was a hard worker who never met a stranger and was a friend to all.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family.

Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
