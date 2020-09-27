Richard C. Mull



May 4, 1934 - Sept. 6, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Richard Carl “Dick” Mull, 86, passed away peacefully, and surrounded by family at his home in Phoenix, on September 6, 2020, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's.



Dick was born to the late John Sr. and Marjorie Mull, in South Bend, Indiana, on May 4, 1934. He married Dolly, his Central High School sweetheart, in 1956. After serving in the Air Force, the family moved to Phoenix, where Dick worked, and retired from Honeywell after 32 years.



Dick was kind, gentle, and soft spoken. He and his wife were North Mountain Community 4-H Leaders for many years.



Dick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dolores (Dolly) Mull; daughters, Michelle (and husband Jon) Dyakanoff and Jeanne (and husband Mike) Lynn; son, Jon Mull; grandchildren, Natalia and Alek Dyakanoff, Christina Lynn, Katherine, and Jacob Mull; and his sister, Alice Anthony. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, John Mull Jr.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date at Corey Lake, in Three Rivers, Michigan.



Memorial donations in Dick's name may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ.





