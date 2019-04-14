Richard C. “Rick” Takach



Sept. 8, 1947 - April 11, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard Charles Takach was a lifelong resident of South Bend born on September 8, 1947 to Steven and Mary Takach. The youngest son of a proud Hungarian family, Rick passed away in his home on April 11, 2019. On April 17, 1971, he married the love of his life, Nancy Clark, in Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church. Rick is survived by Nancy, brother Ralph, son Michael (Amy) Takach, and daughter Melissa (Sean) Hottois. He is also survived by his pride and joy, grandchildren Abigail Takach (Sean Squires), Ethan Takach, and great-grandchild Anastasia. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws will miss him. Steadfastly loyal to his family and friends, Rick was also a mentor and father figure to Leslie Irish, Carl (Rebekah) Cole, and Kris Robinson (Sara Curtis), as well as surrogate grandfather to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Stephen, Aunt Isa and Uncle Leo, and Uncle Gibb. Rick lost his father very early in life. For that reason, he left high school to help support his family. He held odd jobs before following in his father's and uncle's footsteps in automotive body repair. He trained under his Uncle Gibb's tutelage. This served him well the rest of his career until he retired in 2002 from Gates Chevy World. Some of the vehicles he repaired were lucky to see the road again.



In retirement he kept very busy. Rick's greatest passion was living at the lake the past ten years. That is where he was happiest. He was a huge fan of Notre Dame football, Chicago Bears, Cubs, and NASCAR, especially when Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt were racing. He delivered food as a St. Vincent de Paul volunteer, was a sacristan and Eucharistic Minister for Holy Cross Parish, and distributed Eucharist to patients at Memorial Hospital.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Holy Cross Church. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. TODAY, Sunday at Kaniewski Funeral Home in South Bend. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church, 920 Wilber Street, South Bend, IN 46628. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary