Richard C. Wray
Dec. 13, 1957 - July 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard C. Wray, 62, of South Bend, IN passed away at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 13, 1957 to the late Cecil Paul and Berta Martha (Kinzel) Wray. On August 20, 1983 in South Bend, IN, he was united in marriage to Debra S. (Vogelgesang) Wray.
Richard is survived by his wife of almost thirty-seven years, Debra S. Wray; sisters, Joann (Larry) Ringle of Lakeville, IN and Kathy (Kurt) Kline of Bremen, IN; and nephews, Danny & Jay Kline, and Larry Ringle Jr.
Richard lived most of his life in South Bend. He worked as a warehouseman for United Conveyor Corporation in Mishawaka, IN for forty-two years. He was an avid NASCAR and Cubs fan, and enjoyed camping and walking the trails at Potato Creek State Park. He loved his rescue dogs over the years and most recently, Harley. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service.
Contributions in memory of Richard C. Wray may be offered to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
