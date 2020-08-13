1/1
Richard Cormican
1928 - 2020
Richard Cormican

Oct. 30, 1928 - August 8, 2020

BRISTOL, IN - Mr. Richard Dean Cormican, 91, of Bristol, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born October 30, 1928 in South Bend.

He is survived by a daughter and two sons, and is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Marie.

In accordance with his wishes, no immediate services have been scheduled and cremation will take place assisted by Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart.

In 1968, Richard founded Accraline, Inc., a contract tool shop located in Bremen, IN which is still in business today. He also served honorably in England with the United States Air Force during WWII, the Berlin Airlift, and Korea.

Memorial donations may be given in Richard's memory to the charity of one's choice.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
