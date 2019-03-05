Richard D. Black



June 11, 1951 - March 3, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Richard D. Black, age 67, resident of Edwardsburg, MI, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. He was born on June 11, 1951 in South Bend, to Carl and Mary Louise (Broadway) Black, both of whom preceded him in death.



Richard was a graduate of Riley High School in South Bend. He retired as foreman from Midwest Timber and Universal Forest Products in Edwardsburg, MI.



Richard is survived by his two sons, Thomas (Stacy) Black and Matthew (Lisa) Black, both of Mishawaka, IN; his sons' mother, Eileen Essex of Mishawaka; and three grandchildren, Brielle, Damon, and Devin. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his two brothers, Rod Black and Gary Black.



Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 6:00pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Pastor Lucas Miles will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00-6:00pm on Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Richard may be donated to a . Online condolences may be left for the Black family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary