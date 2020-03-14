|
Richard “Rich” D. Wegner
May 20, 1928 - March 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard “Rich” Wegner, 91, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Rich was born May 20, 1928 in South Bend to the late John and Helen (Matela) Wegner. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Gloria Wegner, Doloris (Wayne) Scherer, Sylvia (Jerry) Barta, and Rita (Rance) Smith.
On June 21, 1952, Rich married his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Ann (Was) Wegner. She survives along with their children, Deborah Burch, Mary (Derrick Nagy) Willingham, Paul Wegner, Richard A. Wegner, and John Wegner; grandchildren, Benjamin (Nicole Florio) Burch, Laura (Kyle Burkett) Burch, Corey Willingham, Kurtis Willingham, Matthew (Jordan Girard) Wegner, and Nicholas Wegner; and his sister, Betty Jane (Thomas) Cutler.
Rich honorably served his country in the United States Navy as a fireman on the USS Prairie, where he earned his WWII Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Medal, China Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He was a parishioner of St. Matthew Cathedral. Rich retired from Krizman Manufacturing after 30 years of employment. He enjoyed working in his flower gardens, watching Notre Dame football, and loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Rich was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Visitation will be held 2:00pm to 8:00pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary prayed at 4:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am, Monday, March 16, 2020 in St. Matthew Cathedral Catholic Church. Entombment follows in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2020