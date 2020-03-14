Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home- Mayflower Road Chapel - South Bend
824 S. Mayflower Road
South Bend, IN 46619
574-288-4685
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wegner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. "Rich" Wegner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. "Rich" Wegner Obituary
Richard “Rich” D. Wegner

May 20, 1928 - March 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard “Rich” Wegner, 91, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Rich was born May 20, 1928 in South Bend to the late John and Helen (Matela) Wegner. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Gloria Wegner, Doloris (Wayne) Scherer, Sylvia (Jerry) Barta, and Rita (Rance) Smith.

On June 21, 1952, Rich married his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Ann (Was) Wegner. She survives along with their children, Deborah Burch, Mary (Derrick Nagy) Willingham, Paul Wegner, Richard A. Wegner, and John Wegner; grandchildren, Benjamin (Nicole Florio) Burch, Laura (Kyle Burkett) Burch, Corey Willingham, Kurtis Willingham, Matthew (Jordan Girard) Wegner, and Nicholas Wegner; and his sister, Betty Jane (Thomas) Cutler.

Rich honorably served his country in the United States Navy as a fireman on the USS Prairie, where he earned his WWII Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Medal, China Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He was a parishioner of St. Matthew Cathedral. Rich retired from Krizman Manufacturing after 30 years of employment. He enjoyed working in his flower gardens, watching Notre Dame football, and loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Rich was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held 2:00pm to 8:00pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary prayed at 4:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am, Monday, March 16, 2020 in St. Matthew Cathedral Catholic Church. Entombment follows in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -