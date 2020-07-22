Richard D. Willis, Jr.
Oct. 7, 1981 - July 19, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard D. Willis, Jr., 38, of Mishawaka passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born October 7, 1981 in South Bend to Esther (Lyon) Riffle and Richard D. Willis, Sr. On July 3, 2008, he married his loving wife, Kandice (Walters) Willis, who survives.
In addition to his wife and parents, Rich is survived by his sisters, Holly (Orson) Livermore and Amy (Michael) O'Bannion; brother, Terry Riffle, Jr.; stepfather, Terry Riffle; mother-in-law, Karen Walters; father-in-law, Kerry Walters; sister-in-law, Krista (Terry) Tyler; brother-in-law, Karl Walters, Sr.; nieces, Chloe, Katrina, and Kaitlyn; nephews, Jonathan, Karl Jr., Bryce, Jayden, and Brenden; great-niece, Athena; many other nieces and nephews; his fur babies, Champ and Cali; and an abundance of his Sin City family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Brad and Betty Lyon, and Joseph and Barbara Willis; niece, Kasandra; cousin and best friend, James Barker; and fur baby, Chase.
Rich was an avid motorcycle rider, often participating in charity rides all throughout the country. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and travelling with his wife.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service.
Contributions in memory of Rich may be made to the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden, 2043 South Bend Ave. #168, South Bend, IN 46637 or online at http://angelofhopemichiana.org/donation
.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.