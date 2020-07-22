1/1
Richard D. Willis Jr.
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard D. Willis, Jr.

Oct. 7, 1981 - July 19, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard D. Willis, Jr., 38, of Mishawaka passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born October 7, 1981 in South Bend to Esther (Lyon) Riffle and Richard D. Willis, Sr. On July 3, 2008, he married his loving wife, Kandice (Walters) Willis, who survives.

In addition to his wife and parents, Rich is survived by his sisters, Holly (Orson) Livermore and Amy (Michael) O'Bannion; brother, Terry Riffle, Jr.; stepfather, Terry Riffle; mother-in-law, Karen Walters; father-in-law, Kerry Walters; sister-in-law, Krista (Terry) Tyler; brother-in-law, Karl Walters, Sr.; nieces, Chloe, Katrina, and Kaitlyn; nephews, Jonathan, Karl Jr., Bryce, Jayden, and Brenden; great-niece, Athena; many other nieces and nephews; his fur babies, Champ and Cali; and an abundance of his Sin City family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Brad and Betty Lyon, and Joseph and Barbara Willis; niece, Kasandra; cousin and best friend, James Barker; and fur baby, Chase.

Rich was an avid motorcycle rider, often participating in charity rides all throughout the country. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and travelling with his wife.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service.

Contributions in memory of Rich may be made to the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden, 2043 South Bend Ave. #168, South Bend, IN 46637 or online at http://angelofhopemichiana.org/donation.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes River Park / South Bend

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved