RIchard Dies
Mar. 16, 1925 - Mar. 31, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Richard Dies, 95, died Tuesday at Hamilton Grove, New Carlisle. He was born March 16, 1925 in North Platt, NE, to the late George Sr. & Margaret (Lieder) Dies. Survivors include son, Rick Dies of Rolling Prairie; grandchildren, Tammy Jasinski & Mandy Mellinger; 6 great-grandchildren, Scott, Kiley, Trenton, Casey, Reagan & Jerzi, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, Cole, Caleb and Chase. He was preceded in death by wife, Lillian (Schaffer), a grandchild, 3 sisters & 5 brothers. Private graveside services at New Carlisle Cemetery. www.kaniewski.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020