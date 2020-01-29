|
Richard E. Barger
June 30, 1933 - Jan. 27, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Richard E. Barger, 86, passed away, surrounded by family, on Monday morning, January 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN. He was born on June 30, 1933 in Arkansas City, KS, to Cecil V. and Bonnie (Southern) Barger, both of whom preceded him in death.
On June 27, 1953 in Zionsville, IN, Richard married the former Laura R. Holderman, who survives him. In addition to his loving wife of 66 years, Richard is survived by daughter, Michelle T. Smiechowski of New Carlisle, IN; son, Ron (Shelley) Barger of Niles, MI, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two nieces, and one nephew. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald “Bill” Barger.
In 1955, Richard graduated from Wabash College with a bachelor's degree in economics. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy-active duty from 1956-1959, followed by 25+ years in the Naval Reserve, retiring as a Commander. After moving from Zionsville, IN, to South Bend, IN, in 1964, Richard founded R.E. Barger Real Estate, a company in South Bend, where he worked until he retired at the age of 67. He was a parishioner at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church.
Funeral services for Richard will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Rev. Christian Johnston of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish will officiate. Graveside services and entombment will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.
Friends may visit with the family from 12:00-1:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Contributions in memory of Richard may be donated to a .
Online condolences may be left for the Barger family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020