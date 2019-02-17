Home

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
Richard E. Cramer


1933 - 2019
Richard E. Cramer Obituary
Richard E. Cramer

August 21, 1933 - Feb. 14, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard E. Cramer, age 85, passed away on February 14, 2019 at his home. He was born August 21, 1933 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Franklin and Beulah (Groh) Cramer. Richard was inducted into the United States Army on November 15, 1955 and served during the Korean War. On March 13, 1955 Richard married Shirley (Penny) Yacko and with this happy union was blessed with 4 children, Noreen, Linda, Scott, and Kim. He enjoyed building and remodeling anything, camping, sppending time with family, and making puppets and string marionettes.

Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley (Penny) Cramer of Mishawaka, IN; children, Noreen (Ken) Willis of IN, Linda (Bob) Masten of MI, Scott (Sandi) Cramer of IN, and Kim (Ryan) Garver of OH; grandchildren, Miranda, Travis, Brandon, Kyle Alyssa, Jake, Megan, and Owen; and great-grandchildren, Camden, Nathan, and Callen. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Keith Willis; and siblings, Everett Cramer, Cathyrn Beery, and Loretta Snyder. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may call from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday. To share a remembrance of Richard or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
