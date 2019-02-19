Richard “Rich” E. Crawford



March 14, 1950 - Feb. 8, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Rich Crawford, 68, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home in Lake Placid, Florida.



Rich was born on March 14, 1950 to Ray and Mary (Davis) Crawford. On January 6, 1973 he married the love of his life, Roberta Trail.



Survivors include his wife, Roberta Crawford, his son, Ross (Dawn) Crawford, granddaughter, Brooke Crawford, grandson, Zachary Crawford; sisters, Sue (Del) Vohs, Sandy (Tim) Whitfield, and Pam (Rich) Heighway; and brothers, Larry Crawford and Dan (Susan) Crawford.



Rich is preceded in death by his dad, Ray Crawford, mom, Mary Crawford, and brothers, Gary, Bob, and Terry Crawford.



Rich lived in the Michiana area most of his life. He was a graduate of Clay High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked at Torrington's in South Bend, IN and Warner Brother's in Elkhart, IN before retiring to Lake Placid, FL five years ago.



Rich was a genuinely nice guy with an enormous heart, who never met a stranger. He loved his family and friends, and they loved him. He loved hosting cookouts, Notre Dame football games, fishing, boating, and most recently traveling in his new R.V. He will be dearly missed.



Interment will take place at a later date.