BREMEN, IN - Richard E. Monhaut, 89, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at 4:25 pm on Friday, April 19, 2019 in his home. Richard was born on December 6, 1929 in Mishawaka to Harry and Margaret (Dundon) Monhaut. On November 25, 1961, he married Norma Rensberger. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Norma; four children, Mashelle Monhaut of South Bend, Leon Monhaut of Bremen, Paula Tam of Valrico, FL, and Audra (Miles) Fettinger of LaPorte; and nine grandchildren, Rosathea "Rose" Monhaut, John-Paul Monhaut, Simon Monhaut, Eva Monhaut, Beatrice Monhaut, Amelia (Nick) Kim, Sarah "Spencer" Tam, Jillian Fettinger, and Colin Fettinger. He is also survived by five siblings, Edward Monhaut of Wakarusa, Helen Smoger of Mishawaka, Cecelia (William) Dolan of South Bend, Joan Richard of South Bend, and Patrick (Joyce) Monhaut of Bremen. He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Margaret Williams, Joseph Monhaut, Ruth Monhaut, and Ralph Monhaut. Richard graduated from Madison Township High School in 1949. After graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S Army and was Honorably Discharged in 1953. His life work was working on the family dairy farm. He was a member of several community agricultural organizations, Farm Bureau and St. Joseph County Dairy Association. Richard was a lifetime parishioner of St. Dominic Catholic Church, Bremen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 in St. Dominic Catholic Church, 803 W. Bike St., Bremen. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or Center for Hospice Care, 112 S. Center St., Plymouth, IN 46563.