Richard E. "Rick" Schaphorst


1956 - 2019
Richard E. "Rick" Schaphorst Obituary
Richard “Rick” E. Schaphorst

Aug. 30, 1956 - Sept. 25, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Rick Schaphorst, 63, died on Wednesday, September 25 at his home in Mishawaka, Indiana, surrounded by his wife and family.

He was born on August 30, 1956 in Indianapolis, IN to Dr. Richard A. and Jamie (Walter) Schaphorst.

Rick was known to many as “Schappy” and “Big Daddy.”

Surviving are his loving wife Sue of 31 years, children; Katie McCormick (Schaphorst), Rikki Schaphorst, Joddi Quam (Mayes), Kelly Weiss (Mayes) and Angi Butler; 13 grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; sisters, Susan (Bob) Jacobson and Marjorie Schaphorst; a niece; nephews and many friends and family.

Rick graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1974. He was a Union Sheet Metal Worker Local 20, who took great pride in his work and craftsmanship. Rick was known as one of the best layout guys around. He was a Union Steward and worked on many contract negotiations to help his union brothers. One of Rick's favorite activities was playing golf. Even after a hard day of work he would go to golf league and say, “You're always happy golfing with Schappy!” Rick also enjoyed his membership at Club 15 in Mishawaka. He was an avid pool player in many leagues and liked to fish.

Please join friends and family to celebrate Rick's life at Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka on Monday, September 30 from 3-6 p.m., with a memorial to follow.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
