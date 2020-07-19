Richard F. DuFord
Dec. 9, 1934 - July 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard F. DuFord, residing in South Bend, passed away at 5:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, at the age of 85 years old. He was born December 9, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan, a son of the late Roy F. & Edith (Sparks) DuFord, and has lived in South Bend most of his life.
On December 22, 1956 in South Bend, Dick was united in marriage to Syvilla J. Lankford. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage until her passing on January 26, 2018. Then on April 27, 2019, Dick was married to Jean Stebbins Barlow who survives. He is also survived by his two daughters, Beth (Stephen) Fry of Mishawaka and Amy (Jeff) Secor of South Bend; and two stepdaughters, Sherry (Rich) Ringer of Plymouth, IN and Debbie (Joe) Bonanno of Lutz, FL. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob, Emily & Megan Fry; Trent, Dane, Aubrey, and Lillie Secor, and Rachel DuFord; along with two step-grandchildren, Nathan and Aaron Bonanno. Dick is also survived by a sister, Catherine (Lee) Roberts of South Bend, and brother-in-law, James Stebbins of South Bend.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rick DuFord in 1998.
Dick was a graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School, class of 1953. He retired from the United States Postal Service. Following retirement, he worked at a number of places, including, Memorial Health Systems at Leighton Health Plex, and Associates Investment Co. for eight years. He was a longtime member of Calvary Temple in South Bend where he coached the church softball team and enjoyed the bowling league for many years. In 1978, Dick and 8 other men spent three weeks helping to build the Assemblies of God Pentecostal Church in Eldoret, Kenya. It was an experience he always remembered with great joy. He was currently a member of Lakeville United Methodist Church and Lakeville Lions Club. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and attending the grandchildren's sporting events. Dick proudly served his country in the United States Army, and received a Military Honor Blanket on June 2, 2019, honoring his service.
Services celebrating Dick's life will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, with Pastor Paul Murray officiating. The Lakeville Lions Club will begin the service with a brief memorial tribute. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
