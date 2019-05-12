Richard F. Horner



Jan. 29, 1929 - Feb. 26, 2019



VALPARAISO, IN - Richard F. Horner (Dick), 90 years old, died on February 26, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Florida. He was born to Ford and Cora Horner in Valparaiso, Indiana on January 29, 1929. After growing up in Valparaiso he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering at Valparaiso University in 1951. He went to work immediately for Bendix Corporation in South Bend, Indiana. On August 10, 1952 he married Anne Willing (who survives) at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso. Richard served in the army from 1953-1955. After basic training he was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. After his discharge he and Anne returned to South Bend and he resumed working at Bendix where he worked in the Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Division. Dick and Anne adopted three children, Kathleen McClure (Roger), Gregory Horner (Celia), and Amy Chartier (George). They have five grandchildren, Lindsey Horner, Bryan Horner, Heather McClure, Beth Madlem (Jason), and Bradley McClure. Dick was a very handy person. He remodeled several rental properties and almost every home they ever lived in. Dick remodeled a bus into a motor home. Upon his retirement in October of 1987 they traveled in it from coast to coast enjoying it thoroughly. They also enjoyed winters in Florida. Richard was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. A Memorial Service will be held at the church on Saturday, May 18 at 11 am. The family will receive friends from 10 am until the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the church's endowment fund at 17195 Cleveland Road, South Bend, Indiana 46635.