Richard F. “Dick”
Niemann
Oct. 23, 1942 - Jan. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard F. “Dick” Niemann, 77, of South Bend, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, January 17, 2020 in Center for Hospice Care House in South Bend, IN.
On June 24, 1967, he married Susan M. (O'Connor) Flood at Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. Dick and Sue were married for 52 years.
Dick is survived by his wife Sue; his son, Noret (Patti) Flood of Bellefonte, PA; his daughter, Kristie (Kevin) Sandor of Granger, IN; five grandchildren: Noret IV and L.J. Flood; Patrick, Lauren, and Morgan Sandor; two sisters, Sandy Hinkle of South Bend, IN and Mary (Tim) Weber of South Bend, IN; two brothers, William (Donna) Niemann of South Bend, IN and and Walter Niemann of Edwardsburg, MI.
Dick received his undergraduate and master's degree from Ball State University. He taught at Delta College in Midland, MI until 1975 when he joined the family business, Midwest Distributing Company in South Bend. After the business was sold in 1990, he finished his career and retired from Coca-Cola in 2009.
Dick was a kind and gentle man whose happiest times were attending and helping coach his grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed golfing with his Juday Creek group, his Florida buddies, and his annual golf trips to Columbus, IN. He was a member of Saint Pius X Catholic Church where he was a hospitality minister.
Visitation will be from 2:30 - 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 4:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 in the church. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Christ Child Society, PO Box 1286, South Bend, IN 46624.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020