Richard F. Udvardi

Richard F. Udvardi Obituary
Richard F. Udvardi

June 30, 1927 - Nov. 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - The journey of Richard F. Udvardi ended November 15, 2019 at the young age of 92. He was born in South Bend, IN on June 30, 1927 to Frank and Alice Udvardi. Dick was a graduate of South Bend Central High School where he played varsity football, then continued his studies at Indiana University where he competed in varsity gymnastics, and went on to receive a bachelor of science degree. He played and coached many sports including volleyball and gymnastics. When he retired he became an avid golfer.

After graduation he served in the U.S. Navy (Seabees) on the island of Peleliu in the South Pacific as a bulldozer operator. He joined American Turners in 1946 where he became a physical education instructor and volleyball coach. He retired from Torrington Company as Supervisor of Standards Dept., then moved to Florida where he could extend his golf season.

He married Lorraine (Cox) Udvardi in 1968; she preceded him in death along with his brother, Robert Udvardi; and 3 sisters, Lois Ehninger, Doris Georgandas, and Byrl Nickle.

His loving family includes son, Kirk (Leslie) Udvardi, stepson, Ron (Char) Wilson; and stepdaughters, Cheri Wilson Lermer and Kay Wilson Chubirka. To all 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great greats he was known as “Grandpa Ud”.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Association, Hospice, or a charity of your choosing.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
