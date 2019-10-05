|
|
Richard Freeman
March 3, 1956 - Oct. 2, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard Freeman, of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Richard will be lovingly remembered by his son, Richard Freeman II; daughter, Jennifer Wilson; son-in-law, Bryan Wilson; and two granddaughters, Riley and Olivia. Richard is preceded by his parents, Robert and Alice (Ferguson) Freeman; and sister, Barbara Kolle.
Richard dedicated his life to the thing he loved most - family and friends. He was quick to say, “Pick a team and stay loyal no matter what.” He used his natural stubbornness and brilliant mind to help others every time a situation presented itself. We can honor Richard by staying loyal to our team and never abandoning them.
Richard's family welcomes friends to join them for a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend. There will be a time for words of remembrance beginning at 12:00 PM where friends may share memories and stories of Richard. Private family inurnment will take place at a later time at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
For those wishing to make contributions in memory of Richard, the family would enjoy flowers at the visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019