1/1
Richard G. Slabaugh
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard G. Slabaugh

Jan. 1, 1943 - Dec. 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Richard G. Slabaugh, 77, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Memorial Hospital of South Bend, following a lengthy illness.

He was born on January 1, 1943 to the late David H. and Verna V. (Hooley) Slabaugh in Topeka, IN, and has lived in South Bend, IN since 1964, coming from Topeka, IN. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Slabaugh.

Richard graduated in 1961 from Topeka High School and then studied Radiologic Technology at Elkhart Hospital.

He retired from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in South Bend, IN, where he worked as a Manager of Nuclear Medicine for 41 years. He then worked with XRC Medical Imaging for a stint before he hung up his lab coat.

On April 16, 1966, he married Barbara J. Turnock at Holy Cross Catholic Church in South Bend, IN.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara J. Slabaugh of South Bend, IN; a daughter, Sharon S. (Mark) Mowery of Greenwood, IN; a son, David A. (Tina) Slabaugh of Osceola, IN; four grandchildren, Colin and Kaitlin Mowery, both of Greenwood, IN, Austin and Joshua Slabaugh, both of Osceola, IN; his twin brother, Robert D. (Georgia ) Slabaugh of Elkhart, IN; and two sisters, Ruth (Tom) Schrock of Goshen, IN and Becky (Don) Rorie of Mesa, AZ. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Richard was a member of St. Monica Parish in Mishawaka, IN and Knights of Columbus Council #553 in South Bend, IN. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family, most especially his grandchildren who referred to him as the best “Pappaw” ever. He was a longtime fan of the Green Bay Packers and his beloved IU Hoosiers.

A parish Rosary will be prayed at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, followed by a visitation until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka, IN. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

“Due to the ongoing limitations concerning social gatherings, in lieu of a get-together, Rich's family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.”

Note: Masks are required at funeral home as well as at church!!

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Rosary
02:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Visitation
05:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaniewski Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved