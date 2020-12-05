Richard G. Slabaugh
Jan. 1, 1943 - Dec. 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Richard G. Slabaugh, 77, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Memorial Hospital of South Bend, following a lengthy illness.
He was born on January 1, 1943 to the late David H. and Verna V. (Hooley) Slabaugh in Topeka, IN, and has lived in South Bend, IN since 1964, coming from Topeka, IN. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Slabaugh.
Richard graduated in 1961 from Topeka High School and then studied Radiologic Technology at Elkhart Hospital.
He retired from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in South Bend, IN, where he worked as a Manager of Nuclear Medicine for 41 years. He then worked with XRC Medical Imaging for a stint before he hung up his lab coat.
On April 16, 1966, he married Barbara J. Turnock at Holy Cross Catholic Church in South Bend, IN.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara J. Slabaugh of South Bend, IN; a daughter, Sharon S. (Mark) Mowery of Greenwood, IN; a son, David A. (Tina) Slabaugh of Osceola, IN; four grandchildren, Colin and Kaitlin Mowery, both of Greenwood, IN, Austin and Joshua Slabaugh, both of Osceola, IN; his twin brother, Robert D. (Georgia ) Slabaugh of Elkhart, IN; and two sisters, Ruth (Tom) Schrock of Goshen, IN and Becky (Don) Rorie of Mesa, AZ. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Richard was a member of St. Monica Parish in Mishawaka, IN and Knights of Columbus Council #553 in South Bend, IN. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family, most especially his grandchildren who referred to him as the best “Pappaw” ever. He was a longtime fan of the Green Bay Packers and his beloved IU Hoosiers.
A parish Rosary will be prayed at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, followed by a visitation until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka, IN. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
“Due to the ongoing limitations concerning social gatherings, in lieu of a get-together, Rich's family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.”
Note: Masks are required at funeral home as well as at church!!
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.