Richard G. Watkins
July 14, 1953 - July 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard G. Watkins, 66, passed away at 11:16 am, Saturday, July 4, 2020 due to an illness.
Rich was born July 14, 1953 in South Bend to the late Wilfred and Norma (Engdahl) Watkins.
Left to cherish Rich's memory are his loving wife, Cathy Watkins; stepdaughters, Lani (Vicente) Hernandez and Carrie (Jimmy)Stambaugh, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Rich was a very loyal Teamster. He was member of the Old Timers at the South Bend Motor Speedway, and an avid NASCAR fan, especially Richard Petty. Rich also enjoyed frequenting the Fire Rock Establishment.
A private family graveside service will take place due to consequences of the Corona Virus pandemic. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net
.