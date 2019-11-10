|
Richard Garrett Cook
July 21, 1933 - Oct. 29, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard Garrett Cook, age 86, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Fremont, Indiana.
He was born on July 21, 1933 in Shelbyville, Tennessee to William and Sarah (Looney) Cook.
He married Olive Rosalie Cullinan; she preceded him in death in 2002.
Richard served our Country in the United States Army from 1955 until 1957.
He worked for Studebaker in South Bend, and later was self-employed working in electronics and T.V. repair; he could fix just about anything. Richard was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include a son, Thomas Robert Cook, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, son William Cook, and his parents, and was the last surviving child in his parents' family of seven children.
Private burial will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beam Funeral Home of Fremont, IN, 260-495-2915.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019