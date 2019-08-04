|
|
Richard Gault
August 23, 1932 - July 25, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Richard “Dick” Gault died on July 25, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN from an unexpected stroke. He had just recently lost his wife of 63 years, Judith Gault in March 2019. Dick and Judith had a long and beautiful partnership in life and many adventures traveling the world together. He was a long-time resident of Buchanan, MI and is survived by his children: Laura (Clark) Thompson of Cartersville, GA, David (Pamela) Gault of Marietta, GA, Sarah Gault of Buchanan, MI, and Thomas (Stacey) Gault of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and 6 grandchildren: Katherine Thompson (Brian) Carpenter, Connor Thompson, Alexander Gault, Benjamin Gault, Samuel Gault, and George Gault; and great-grandson, Christopher Carpenter. Also surviving are Dick's younger siblings, Joyce Seifert and Gerald Gault both of Battle Creek, MI along with many nephews and nieces. Dick was born August 23, 1932 to Donald and Pauline Gault in Battle Creek, MI. He graduated from Lakeview High School, where he was an Eagle Scout and went on to the University of Michigan where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1957. He was then granted an Officers commission in the U.S. Army where he served in active duty and reserves, Honorably Discharged in 1964 at the rank of Captain. Dick joined Clark Equipment Company in the foundry division in 1957 and rose to become the Manager of Properties where he was responsible for all properties and new plant production worldwide until 1984.
Dick has lived in Buchanan for over 61 years and has been an integral part of the Buchanan community serving as city council member from 1971-1979 and as Mayor from 1976-1979. Dick was a founding board member of the Buchanan Downtown Development Authority, the Fine Arts Council, and has been on the City Planning Commission for over 20 years. He was honored by the Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce with the Red Bud Man of the Year Award for service to the community and recently Dick and Judith were awarded the Life Time Achievement Award by the BACC in 2018.
Dick was a devoted member of the Buchanan-Galien Lion's Club and was honored celebrating 60 years of service to the organization and his community. He was a recipient of the Bob Koenigshof Award for demonstrating personal commitment to improving life in Buchanan. In 1983 he passed the degree of Fellowcraft and raised to Master Mason with the Buchanan Lodge 68 Free and Accepted Masons. Dick was honored with a Masonic Ceremony at his memorial service.
As a devout member of the First Presbyterian Church of Buchanan, he served as Elder, Deacon, a member of the Finance committee, and was the Chair of the Peace and Mission committee. He had a life-long love for his church and church family.
A life of achievement, community service, and devotion to his family, Dick lived his exemplary life, like many of his Depression era generation, where they were defined by their responsibilities. As a husband, father, and public servant, Dick lived a full and memorable life. All who had the pleasure to meet or talk with him were inspired by his eternal positive attitude towards the future, motivating everyone by his example of a life well lived.
Services were held at the First Presbyterian Church in Buchanan, MI on July 28, 2019. Swem Chapel-Stark Family were entrusted with the arrangements. Donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church in Buchanan, The Buchanan-Galien Lion's Club, or the Buchanan Preservation Society. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and condolences.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019