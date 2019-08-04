Home

Oct. 10, 1944 - July 22, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard Glen Chapman, 74, of Tucson, AZ, passed away July 22, 2019. Rick grew up in South Bend and was a 1962 graduate from Adams High School with fond memories of River Park, John F. Nuner Elementary School, and his affiliation with The Phantom 5 Band. Rick met Patti-Jo Jones of New Carlisle. They married and raised three sons in the Carmel, IN area.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther (Salladay) Chapman. He is survived by his three sons, Christian Chapman (Colleen) of Clearwater, FL, Brian Chapman (Jamie) of Noblesville, IN, and Michael Chapman (Ashley) of Asheville, NC; grandchildren: Shiloh and Halle Chapman; Lillie, Piper, and Miles Chapman; and Dohvya and Oliver Chapman; and siblings, Susan Cordell (Thomas) and Gary Chapman (Joy).

Rick was a loving father to his sons. His kindness touched many people and he will be deeply missed by those who had the good fortune to know him. A private remembrance will be held.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
