Richard H. Deardorff



July 25, 1925 - Feb. 24, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard Hughes Deardorff passed away peacefully at home the morning of February 24 with his loving wife by his side. He died from natural causes. He missed by seventeen months his wish to have his picture on the Smucker's Jelly jar for reaching 100 years of age.



Richard “Dick” Deardorff was a respected pharmacist for many years in Mishawaka and opened the only retail pharmacy that provided medicines and health care products to many customers. The Prescription Shop provided after-hour prescription services if needed, prescription delivery, and a drive-up window. He also was a past President of the Indiana Pharmaceutical Association and a member of the American College of Apothecaries. Dick was a long-time active member of Alpha Phi Omega, Mishawaka Kiwanis Club, John Purdue Club, American Legion Post 161, and a charter member of The Res.



Dick was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Ruth Deardorff; his older brother, Frederic; his youngest brother, Frank; his half-sister, Leela; and his twin great-grandsons, Levi and Owen Deardorff. His first wife, whom he loved dearly, Louise Austin, passed away in 1993 after 47 years of marriage. He later married Rosemary Zahner Smith, his second love, in 2002 and she was his caregiver and by his side when he passed.



Richard is survived by brother, Ross (Carol); sister, Lois Foreman (John); sister-in-law, Beverlee; his two sons, Dale (Marylou) and Kerry; grandchildren, Sarah Carter (Joshua), Neil (Lynn), Austin, and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Barrett, and Thomas Carter, and Cora and Remi Deardorff; and many nieces and nephews.



He is also survived by Rosemary's siblings, Jerry (Cathy) Zahner, Verna Martin, and Margaret Copp, and her sister-in-law, Patricia Zahner as well as her children, Linda (Leroy Keith) Smith and Roxanne (William) Murphy: grandchildren, Jonathan (Brittany) Wayman, Patricia (Timothy) Brooks, Jennifer Murphy, Mary (Russel) Dupuis, and Timothy Murphy; and great-grandchildren, Wellsley and William Wayman, Maureen Brooks, and Mitchell and Jocelyn Dupuis.



Richard proudly served in the Army Air Corps during WWll as a fighter pilot. He was proud of his career and accomplishments. He was loyal to his high school, Mishawaka, and his college, Purdue University and especially the School of Pharmacy.



Richard loved to travel and enjoyed adventure. He was very caring and loving to his two wives and his immediate and extended family. Even at the end of his life, he never lost his sense of humor. His life was a great example to all family and friends.



He will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Friday, March 8 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main, Mishawaka and an hour prior to the 11am Funeral Services on March 9 at St. Peter's UCC, 915 N. Ironwood in South Bend, with Rev. Scott Bowie officiating.



Contributions in memory of Dick may be offered to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; The Res, 13950 Scout Lane, Mishawaka, IN 46544; or St. Peter's UCC. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019