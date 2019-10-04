|
Richard Hugh Clifford Jr.
June 27, 1957 - Oct. 1, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard Hugh Clifford Jr., 62, passed away Tuesday, at his home. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on June 27, 1957, to the late Richard Clifford and Lucy Jane (Dunagan) McFall.
Richard or “Rick” is survived by his children, Ryan and Kaitlyn Clifford; brother, Patrick Clifford; and sister, Laurie Furfaro.
As a child, Rick got to spend some of his summers in Kentucky with his uncle at his farm and general store. He was a standout running-back at Clay High School, and received a scholarship to play football at Joliet College in Illinois. Rick was injured playing football there and transferred to IU, Bloomington. This is where his love for music would take hold. He played guitar and was in several bands. He lived in the Florida Keys for a while and played music there. He returned to South Bend in the early 80's, and formed a band called ‘Lake Affect.'
By the mid 80's Rick was ready to settle down. He got married and had his children, Ryan and Kaitlyn. He learned the trade of laying carpet, tile, and other flooring and worked as a sub-contractor. He later took a job doing the same at Notre Dame where he retired after 21 years. After retiring, he returned to playing classic rock and blues music in different bands. He even played in an Irish band. He was a huge Notre Dame fan and enjoyed talking philosophy. He was a great father, very outgoing, loveable, and had a contagious smile. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
A Memorial Visitation will take place this Sunday, October 6, from 3-5pm, at McGann Hay University Chapel, 2313 E. Edison Rd.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to South Bend Community Schools, Extra Curricular Programs/Fine Arts, 215 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601.
Please send condolences to the family at www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019