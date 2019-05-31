Richard J Borror



Oct. 26, 1933 - May 28, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard J Borror, 85, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital with his wife at his side. He died due to complications from pneumonia.



Born to the late William J and Fay (Melching) Borror of Ossian, IN, he graduated from Ossian High School, attended Wasbash College, and graduated from Indiana University Bloomington. Dick was a sales representative for Marathon and Exxon oil companies before becoming self-employed with Sparkle Wash.



Survivors include his wife, Josephine (Redwanski) Borror; two children, Michele J (John) Long of Newnan, GA and Richard J (Gail) Borror, Jr. of Lighthouse Point, FL and North Liberty, IN; grandchildren, Dr. William J (Christine) Borror of Houston, TX and Elizabeth J Borror; and special friend, Joseph Stefanski of Charlotte, NC.



As a member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church he had served as a deacon. Dick was an avid golfer and Yankee fan. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held later. Memorial contributions may be made to South Bend - Elkhart Audubon Society, P.O. Box 581, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home assisted with arrangements. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary