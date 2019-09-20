Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Holloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Holloway Obituary
Richard J. Holloway

Dec. 28, 1935 - Sept. 19, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard J. Holloway, 83, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in South Bend. He was born on December 28, 1935, in Portland, OR, to the late Willis Francis and Mildred Alice (Robertson) Holloway. On April 16, 1966, he married Marilyn S. Butterfield, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Erin (Patrick) Fravel of Winter Park, FL; his son, Eric (Emily) Holloway of Westminster, CO; four grandchildren, Will and Luke Holloway and Delaney and Kiera Fravel; and by his sister, Patricia (Richard) Sullwold of St. Joseph, MO. Dr. Holloway worked as a Urologist for the South Bend Clinic for 32 years, before retiring on July 1, 1999. He was a member of the St. Joseph County, Indiana Medical, North Central Section and American Urology Societies. He was a former parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church and a current parishioner of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame and a United States Air Force Veteran. Richard loved international travel and was certified in scuba diving. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Entombment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smiletrain.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.