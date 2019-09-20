|
|
Richard J. Holloway
Dec. 28, 1935 - Sept. 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard J. Holloway, 83, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in South Bend. He was born on December 28, 1935, in Portland, OR, to the late Willis Francis and Mildred Alice (Robertson) Holloway. On April 16, 1966, he married Marilyn S. Butterfield, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Erin (Patrick) Fravel of Winter Park, FL; his son, Eric (Emily) Holloway of Westminster, CO; four grandchildren, Will and Luke Holloway and Delaney and Kiera Fravel; and by his sister, Patricia (Richard) Sullwold of St. Joseph, MO. Dr. Holloway worked as a Urologist for the South Bend Clinic for 32 years, before retiring on July 1, 1999. He was a member of the St. Joseph County, Indiana Medical, North Central Section and American Urology Societies. He was a former parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church and a current parishioner of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame and a United States Air Force Veteran. Richard loved international travel and was certified in scuba diving. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Entombment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smiletrain.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019