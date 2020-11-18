1/2
Richard J. McDonough Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J.

McDonough, Jr.

Jan. 5, 1937 - Nov. 15, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Richard J. McDonough, Jr., 83, of Mishawaka, died Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born in South Bend on January 5, 1937, the son of (the late) Richard J. and Cecelia (Tierney) McDonough. Dick graduated from Adams High School with the Class of ‘55 and was a Veteran who served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-59. On July 21, 1981, he married Mary K. (Gamble) McDonough in Granger; she survives after 39 years of marriage. Dick retired from AM General after 30 years with the company. He was a member of Mishawaka Grace Brethren Church; he was active in his church and regularly volunteered, assisting in keeping the church clean & neat. He was an avid football fan, especially Notre dame football, and enjoyed reading, mowing & working in his yard, and listening to country music. Dick is survived by his wife, Mary McDonough and their son, Jeffrey “Mac” (Jennifer) McDonough of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Cadence & Jacelyn McDonough and Morgan, Olivia & Evan Schultz, all of Fort Wayne; and his sister, Barbara (Jim) Wynne of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bette Shafer. A private Committal Service for immediate family will be held at 1:00 Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10865 Jefferson Rd., Osceola, with Military Honors. Arrangements through Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. The family's preferred memorial is Mishawaka Grace Brethren Church, 1715 E. Day Rd., Mishawaka, IN, 46545. To share a remembrance of Dick or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes) Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved