Richard J. McDonough, Jr., 83, of Mishawaka, died Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born in South Bend on January 5, 1937, the son of (the late) Richard J. and Cecelia (Tierney) McDonough. Dick graduated from Adams High School with the Class of ‘55 and was a Veteran who served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-59. On July 21, 1981, he married Mary K. (Gamble) McDonough in Granger; she survives after 39 years of marriage. Dick retired from AM General after 30 years with the company. He was a member of Mishawaka Grace Brethren Church; he was active in his church and regularly volunteered, assisting in keeping the church clean & neat. He was an avid football fan, especially Notre dame football, and enjoyed reading, mowing & working in his yard, and listening to country music. Dick is survived by his wife, Mary McDonough and their son, Jeffrey “Mac” (Jennifer) McDonough of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Cadence & Jacelyn McDonough and Morgan, Olivia & Evan Schultz, all of Fort Wayne; and his sister, Barbara (Jim) Wynne of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bette Shafer. A private Committal Service for immediate family will be held at 1:00 Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10865 Jefferson Rd., Osceola, with Military Honors. Arrangements through Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. The family's preferred memorial is Mishawaka Grace Brethren Church, 1715 E. Day Rd., Mishawaka, IN, 46545. To share a remembrance of Dick or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
