Richard “Dick” J. Rhodes
June 17, 1938 - July 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Richard “Dick” J. Rhodes, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Sanctuary of Holy Cross, South Bend.
Dick was born on June 17, 1938 in Niagara Falls, New York to the late Andrew B. Rhodes and Rella Jane (Bubar) Rhodes. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to his “hometown” of Florence, Alabama. He has resided in the South Bend area since 1975 coming from Nashville, Tennessee. Dick was a Coffee High School Alumni; a graduate of David Lipscomb University with a degree in Business Administration; and was a huge fan of country music and the Tennessee Volunteer football team.
Dick proudly served our country in the Unites States Army, stationed at Fort McPherson, GA. He worked as the former House Manager of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville prior to moving to South Bend where he worked in sales management for QSI Printing and Mailing for 26 years, and was Owner/Partner of Integrated Billing Solutions, Inc.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many people. Known by many as the “Mayor of Nashville” and “Tennessee”, he never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. He attended Sunnyside Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder since 1997.
After moving to South Bend, he was united in marriage to Jan (Scott) Rhodes, who survives. Along with his loving wife Jan, Dick is survived by his daughters, Vickie (Les) Pewitt of Franklin, TN and Mckenzie Scott of Brooklyn, NY; sons, Andy Rhodes of Marion, IN and Jim (Noelle) Rhodes of Stanwood, WA; and grandchildren, Sydney Pewitt, Sarah Pewitt, and Carter Rhodes. Along with his parents, Dick was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Pat (Len) Hensel, and brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Sue) Rhodes.
Memorial Services with Military Rites will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 115 S. Frances Street, South Bend, IN 46617. Friends may visit with the family from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, August 30 at the church and one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be given to the , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. Palmer Funeral Home ~ River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019