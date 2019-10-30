|
|
Richard J. Webster
June 19, 1947 - Oct. 28, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Richard J. (Dick) Webster, 72, passed away and entered heaven on October 28, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Beth, children Betsy (Mark) Downs & Michael Shively, 4 grandchildren & other friends & family. Visitation is at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, on Fri., Nov. 1, 2019, from 5-7pm. Visitation will resume on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019, from 12 Noon until the service at 1pm, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Oakhill Cemetery, Plymouth. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.Johnson-Danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019