Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Richard J. Webster


1947 - 2019
Richard J. Webster Obituary
Richard J. Webster

June 19, 1947 - Oct. 28, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Richard J. (Dick) Webster, 72, passed away and entered heaven on October 28, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Beth, children Betsy (Mark) Downs & Michael Shively, 4 grandchildren & other friends & family. Visitation is at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, on Fri., Nov. 1, 2019, from 5-7pm. Visitation will resume on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019, from 12 Noon until the service at 1pm, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Oakhill Cemetery, Plymouth. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.Johnson-Danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019
