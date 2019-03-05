Richard J.”Dick”



Horvath



Sept. 28, 1943 - March 2, 2019



LAKEVILLE, IN - Richard J. “Dick” Horvath, 75 years old, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his home after a courageous 23-year battle with multiple sclerosis. Dick was born on September 28, 1943 in South Bend to the late John and Margaret “Marge” (Maciejewski) Horvath. He has been a lifelong resident. On November 1, 1965, Dick and Elizabeth M. “Liz” Kingston were united in marriage.



Along with his loving wife of 53 years, Liz, survivors include their three children, Rick Horvath of Fishers, IN, Christine (Dr. Randy) Coulter of South Bend, and Jodie (Steve) Farrell of South Bend; one granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Farrell; two sisters, Judy Horvath of Vancouver, British Columbia and Sue Updike of New Carlisle, IN; nephew, Patrik Updike; and two nieces, Maggie Updike and Breanna Eagle.



Dick was formerly the tool & die General Manager of Champion Tool and Engineering and retired as an engineer with South Bend Stamping. He was an avid golfer around our area for many years. Dick loved winter sports with his family including down-hill skiing and snowmobiling. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and hosting swimming pool parties in the summer at his home. Dick loved his Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Chicago Bears, and Indiana University Basketball. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, as well as his fur baby, Molly. Rest in Peace Dick. You earned it.



Private services will take place. Palmer Funeral Home in Lakeville is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Richard J. “Dick” Horvath may be donated to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to the St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the Horvath family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary