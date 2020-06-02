Richard Joseph Pyclik
Dec. 30, 1924 - May 30, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Richard Joseph Pyclik, 95, of East Edgar Ave., Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at Bell Tower Health and Rehabilitation Center, following an illness. He was born in Crumstown, Indiana to Richard and Verna (Nowicki) Pyclik who preceded him in death. He married Lucille Bennett on December 21, 1996. She survives with a son, Andy (Gwen) Bennett of Mishawaka and a daughter, Maxine Kay (Terry) Arter of Sebring, Florida; and Richard's sister, Evelyn Tolls of South Bend. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Terry Arter Jr., Jeff A. Arter, and Sara Hoover. Seven great-grandchildren also survive along with two nieces, Judy Huston and Christine Wrobel. A nephew, Gary Jones survives and also Richard's cousin, Rudy Pyclik. Richard was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Military Rites will be conducted at the funeral home chapel on Thursday by the V.F.W Post 360, Mishawaka. He was a self-employed Woodworker. Funeral services for Richard will be held at Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana at 10:00am on Thursday, where friends will be received from 4:00pm until 6:00pm on Wednesday. Burial will follow the services on Thursday at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Carlisle Wesleyan Church or the American Legion Post #26, Niles, Michigan.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.