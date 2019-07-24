|
|
Richard K. Eberhardt
August 15, 1953 - July 20, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Richard K. “Rick” Eberhardt, 65, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Rick was born in Mishawaka on August 15, 1953 to the late Robert and Betty (Grose) Eberhardt. Rick worked for IBM for 15 years and went on to retire from Honeywell. He loved tinkering with projects, working on his Mustang, fishing, and being on the lake. He is survived by his fiance, Nisa Wagner of Bremen; four children, Wendy Eberhardt of Yorktown, Angela (Ronald) Rybicki of Bremen, James Wagner of South Bend, and Lisa (Travis) Fraze of Clarksville, IN; and 8 grandchildren, Camden Gilliam, Carson Gilliam, Stella Rybicki, Emma Rybicki, Leah Izynski, Lailana Daugherty, Joshua Daugherty, and Roman Fraze. He is also survived by niece, Amy Washnock and great-nephew, Kevin Griffin. A celebration of his life will begin at 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his lake house, 4015 Lake Shore Dr., Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 24, 2019